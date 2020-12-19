Poppy hopes new single drives listeners to feel uplifted

Published: 8:00 AM December 19, 2020

An Exmouth singer/songwriter’s latest release is based on how ‘loved up’ she is and her romantic relationship just wants to make her ‘drive and drive’

Poppy Fardell’s latest single Drive was released on Friday (December 4) and the former Exmouth Community College pupil said she hopes it provides some positivity to listeners.

She teams up with Tim Prottey-Jones – who also produced the single - to perform the song written by her and Liv Austen.

Poppy said Drive is based on how happy she has been in her relationship.

She added: “This was the first time Liv and I wrote together and instead of the standard heartbreak story, all I kept saying was how loved up I was.

“I’d had the idea for ‘Drive’ for a while and Liv certainly jumped straight in the car with me on this one.

“It’s basically a love letter to that person who finally made it safe for me to be vulnerable again. Now I just want to drive and drive.

“I hope people feel good and uplifted and hopeful! & mostly, I just hope they can relate to it.”

Prior to moving to London at the age of 19, Poppy, now aged 24, was a member of Exmouth youth theatre group Centre Stage.

The country-pop singer/songwriter has also performed in many bars and restaurants in town and also at Exmouth Festival.

Poppy said she loves coming back to the town where she grew up and especially playing the festival.

She also said she learned a lot from her time at Centre Stage, where she played the leads in Footloose, Miss Saigon and The Sound of Music.

Her latest release comes on the heels of Hometown Hero, released in October – the video for which was shot in Exmouth.

Look ahead to 2021, Poppy said she is looking forward to performing live again.

She added: “2021 would be amazing to go in a tour, I’m itching to do some live shows after this year.”

Drive is available to download on most streaming platforms.