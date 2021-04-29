Published: 8:00 AM April 29, 2021

An Exmouth singer/songwriter is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Taylor Swift and Shania Twain after ‘overwhelming’ support for her debut album.

Poppy Fardell told the Journal she was surprised when she saw her EP Better Start placed third on the iTunes country music chart on the day she released it (Friday, April 23).

The former Exmouth Community College pupil said the album is ‘full of stories’ and captures an ‘authentic sound’.

She added: “The EP charted at Number 3 on the UK iTunes Charts next to Eric Church & Taylor Swift & Number 47 in the all-genre charts.

“I was so thrilled to be sitting next to 2 incredible artists in the country charts. Taylor Swift has inspired me for so long, so that was a huge moment for me.”

The EP contains six tracks, including the title song which Poppy said is about ‘finally starting to move on from someone’.

Another of the songs is Hometown Hero which Poppy filmed a music video for in Exmouth last year.

This was a follow-up track to Drive - also included on the album - which also had a music video, this time shot in Woodbury.

At the age of 19, she moved from Exmouth to London to train as an actress and put her music career on hold.

However, after graduating Poppy decided she wanted to get back into her music.

Prior to moving to London at the age of 19, Poppy, now aged 24, was a member of Exmouth youth theatre group Centre Stage.

The country-pop singer/songwriter has also performed in many bars and restaurants in town and also at Exmouth Festival.

The Covid-19 pandemic has halted her ability to perform live gigs, but she is looking forward to returning to the stage soon.

She added: “I have been overwhelmed with the support. I can't wait to get out and play these songs live. There are definitely shows in Exmouth on the cards for summer.”

Her album, Better Start, can be found on streaming services including iTunes and Spotify.