Thousands of poppies donated to Exmouth Remembrance 2019 tribute

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 October 2019

Exmouth welcomed poppy organisers from Warwickshire on Thursday, September 2. The visitors have donated thousands of knitted poppies to Exmouth for the town's Remembrance ceremony this year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Thousands of knitted poppies have been donated to Exmouth - boosting plans to dress one side of a historic church with a wall of handmade red flowers.

The substantial donation was given to organisers of a major remembrance event being planned in Exmouth.

More than 60,000 knitted poppies were donated to organisers of Warwick Poppies 2018, including from family members living in Australia, USA, Canada and even Malawi.

The group decided to donate thousands of poppies to Exmouth to help with its tribute this year.

On October 25, the poppies will cascade down the side of Tower Street Methodist Church.

Organisers hope to keep the poignant display up for a month.

Stacey Waterhouse, who is one of the organisers of this year's remembrance tribute, said: "We have many hands helping.

"Again the community is pulling together beautifully to help us achieve that.

"However, we have many more poppies than we ever anticipated.

"We also need to find volunteers to aid us with putting the display in place, so we may need to adjust accordingly. We would like to keep the poppies in place for a month, but we don't have a set in stone date as we are relying on volunteers to help us with that."

Richard Warren, of Warwick Poppies, visited Exmouth with fellow group members last week to hand over the knitted flowers.

Around 20,000 poppies displayed in Exmouth this year have been given by Warwick Poppies 2018.

Mr Warren said: "We have left enough poppies in our own church to do what we needed to do - we have sent so many organisations poppies too.

"We had 62,438 poppies and this is what we would have liked to do, move them on.

"We are so pleased that the poppies in Exmouth get another life in Remembrance 2019."

Miss Waterhouse said she and other remembrance organisers in Exmouth are 'incredibly grateful' for the generosity shown by Warwick Poppies 2018.

She said: "I think it is going to make a big impact.

"[The poppies] face the memorial as well. I think it is going to look really lovely.

"We are hoping to donate the poppies to other displays and pay the generosity of Warwickshire and all our contributors forward, so we will be keeping an eye out for similar projects."

