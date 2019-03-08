Advanced search

Digital Decoded

'Knit and natter' session to boost Poppies for Exmouth project

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2019

Poppies crocheted and knitted by Gill Osborn for the Poppy Appeal

Poppies crocheted and knitted by Gill Osborn for the Poppy Appeal

Archant

The project to decorate an Exmouth church with thousands of knitted poppies for Remembrance Day will receive another boost next week.

A group knitting session will take place on Wednesday, September 11, organised by Palmers Funeralcare.

Anyone can come along to the 'knit and natter' coffee morning, to be held in the hall upstairs at Holy Trinity Church, starting at 11am.

Patterns for knitting and crocheting the poppies will be provided.

The Poppies for Exmouth project aims to cover part of Tower Street Church with the knitted flowers from Friday, October 25, and keep them there for a month.

There has been an enthusiastic response locally, with thousands of poppies already donated.

A group in Warwickshire which staged its own poppy display has offered to contribute some of the knitted flowers it still has in storage.

The group received poppies from all over the UK and internationally after the news of their project went worldwide.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Doggy day out at the beach for Exmouth’s four-legged carers

Dawn Spence is hoping to raise awareness of the health and emotional benefits assistance dogs can provide. Picture: Jemal Greenlaugh

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Doggy day out at the beach for Exmouth’s four-legged carers

Dawn Spence is hoping to raise awareness of the health and emotional benefits assistance dogs can provide. Picture: Jemal Greenlaugh

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Knit and natter’ session to boost Poppies for Exmouth project

Poppies crocheted and knitted by Gill Osborn for the Poppy Appeal

‘Yes’ to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth

The tattoo parlour has been approved for Exmouth's Exeter Road.

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Early morning shed fire in Exmouth

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists