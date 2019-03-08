'Knit and natter' session to boost Poppies for Exmouth project

Poppies crocheted and knitted by Gill Osborn for the Poppy Appeal Archant

The project to decorate an Exmouth church with thousands of knitted poppies for Remembrance Day will receive another boost next week.

A group knitting session will take place on Wednesday, September 11, organised by Palmers Funeralcare.

Anyone can come along to the 'knit and natter' coffee morning, to be held in the hall upstairs at Holy Trinity Church, starting at 11am.

Patterns for knitting and crocheting the poppies will be provided.

The Poppies for Exmouth project aims to cover part of Tower Street Church with the knitted flowers from Friday, October 25, and keep them there for a month.

There has been an enthusiastic response locally, with thousands of poppies already donated.

A group in Warwickshire which staged its own poppy display has offered to contribute some of the knitted flowers it still has in storage.

The group received poppies from all over the UK and internationally after the news of their project went worldwide.