News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

'No bathing' advisory at Budleigh and Ladram Bay

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:50 PM August 22, 2022
Budleigh Salterton beach.

Budleigh Salterton beach. - Credit: Archant

A pollution warning has been issued for the sea at Budleigh Salterton and Ladram Bay, where people are being advised not to bathe today (Monday, August 22). 

Defra has published the information from the Environment Agency on its website. 

Although the latest annual classification of bathing water quality was ‘excellent’ for Budleigh and ‘good’ for Ladram Bay, the site says there is currently a pollution risk at both beaches. 

Both advisories are based on water samples taken five days ago, under the Bathing Water Directive. 

The two beaches are currently the only ones in East Devon with the pollution risk warning. 

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

exmouth storm drain

Bathing banned at Exmouth and Budleigh due to pollution

Adam Manning

person
McFly

CANCELLED - McFly's Exmouth concert called off

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth

Exam Results

A-level results day for students at Exmouth Community College

Adam Manning

person
Waterway clearance in the River Exe

Exe Estuary cleared of ‘navigational obstructions’ by harbour patrol team

Dan Wilkins

person