'No bathing' advisory at Budleigh and Ladram Bay

A pollution warning has been issued for the sea at Budleigh Salterton and Ladram Bay, where people are being advised not to bathe today (Monday, August 22).

Defra has published the information from the Environment Agency on its website.

Although the latest annual classification of bathing water quality was ‘excellent’ for Budleigh and ‘good’ for Ladram Bay, the site says there is currently a pollution risk at both beaches.

Both advisories are based on water samples taken five days ago, under the Bathing Water Directive.

The two beaches are currently the only ones in East Devon with the pollution risk warning.