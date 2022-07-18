Pollution incident on Exmouth seafront

Breaking

East Devon District Council are urging beachgoers to avoid Exmouth beach between Orcombe Point and the RNLI station after a pollution incident.

EDDC tweeted at around 10:30am this morning to say 'black' and 'smelly sand' has been reported on the beach. EDDC are also warning people not to use the sea.

They went on to say East Devon District Council and South West Water are currently investigating the incident and "temporarily advise against bathing between Orcombe point and the lifeboat station until this is resolved."

We are currently awaiting a statement from EDDC and South West Water.