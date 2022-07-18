News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pollution incident on Exmouth seafront

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:17 PM July 18, 2022
Exmouth's Orcombe Point. The town's natural environment has been named as the top priority in the Ex

Exmouth beach between Orcombe Point. - Credit: Archant

East Devon District Council are urging beachgoers to avoid Exmouth beach between Orcombe Point and the RNLI station after a pollution incident.

EDDC tweeted at around 10:30am this morning to say 'black' and 'smelly sand' has been reported on the beach. EDDC are also warning people not to use the sea.

They went on to say East Devon District Council and South West Water are currently investigating the incident and "temporarily advise against bathing between Orcombe point and the lifeboat station until this is resolved."

https://twitter.com/eastdevon/status/1548961601348329472

We are currently awaiting a statement from EDDC and South West Water.

