Pollution incident on Exmouth seafront sees beach bathers banned

Beachgoers were urged to avoid Exmouth beach on Monday due to a pollution incident.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) warned people to avoid the beach between Orcombe Point and the RNLI station.

EDDC tweeted at around 10.30am today (July 18) to say 'black' and 'smelly sand' had been reported on the beach, while people are also being urged to stay out of the sea.

Speaking on Monday, an EDDC spokesperson said: “We are currently working with the Environment Agency which raised a pollution incident after reports of black sand with a foul odour near an abandoned sewer line at the eastern end of the beach.

"Currently, we are unsure whether this is a result of a sewage pollution, a surface water discharge or a natural occurrence.

“South West Water have been notified and will be attending today (July 18) and the Environment Agency may also be attending today.

“Our lifeguards have put out red flags on the beach between Orcombe and the lifeboat station to advise against going into the sea in that area until the incident is resolved.”

One of the signs outside the RNLI hut warning people not to swim between the red flags. - Credit: Adam Manning.

One RNLI lifeguard, on patrol keeping people from swimming between Orcombe Point and the RNLI station, told the Journal: "We arrived this morning and was told by our boss to close the beach for swimming, we weren't told a lot but it apparently has something to do with pollution.

"When we arrived there were people from Environment Agency and South West Water taking samples from the sea."

On Monday, there was one sign and one red flag outside the RNLI station warning people not to swim and the beach is now closed until further notice for bathing.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency is today investigating reports of a pollution incident at Exmouth, in the area between Orcombe Point and the lifeboat station.

"A member of the public alerted the Environment Agency to the incident, reporting black sand and an odour.

"We have liaised with South West Water and they will be taking bacteriological samples at low tide later today.

"East Devon Council, as owner of the beach, have put up signs advising against bathing and our Swimfo website carries the same message, advising against bathing.

"As soon as we have the results of South West Water’s sampling we will review the advice.

"With the current hot weather we appreciate people’s desire to cool off in the sea, but we must carry out our investigations fully and satisfy ourselves that there is no risk to bathers."

A South West Water spokesperson said: "We’ve investigated a report of a potential issue in Exmouth and found that all of our assets in the area are operating as expected.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."