Heated debate continues over proposed parking fee increase

Leading East Devon politicians have clashed over proposals to double parking fees in parts of the district, with Tory MP Simon Jupp accused of trying to be an opportunistic ‘populist’ for criticising the plans.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will soon vote on proposals to increase car parking charges for all 21 seaside car parks to increase revenue for council services. Any changes will come in at the start of the financial year, which begins in April.

Councillors will also be asked to consider a 50 per cent price hike in five other prime location car parks, taking their fees to £1.50 an hour. Those in favour say inflation and the introduction of VAT on parking have eaten into income they generate.

EDDC’s cabinet, which put forward the proposals, said that the £1.1 million it expects to raise from the price increase is necessary to balance the council’s budget and provide urgently needed funding elsewhere.

The rise, the council’s first for almost 12 years, has drawn Mr Jupp’s ire. In a recent column for this newspaper, he said “These new increases will make East Devon’s town and high streets some of the most expensive to park in coastal Devon, Dorset and Cornwall.

“I am really concerned by the impact on local shops, jobs, and tourism. So are my Conservative colleagues on the council.

“I have heard from businesses who fear shoppers will drive to out-of-town supermarkets or shop online even more, with visitors choosing to go elsewhere.”

He has also tweeted: “We need to encourage people back into our towns and high streets, not drive them away.”

Responding to the comments, the leader of East Devon District Council Paul Arnott said: “Mr Jupp’s comments parallel his party’s disarray nationally.

“At the key overview committee which passed the car park recommendations up to cabinet, all but one of the Conservative councillors backed the necessary increases.

“They, and all overview members, are to be applauded for their mature good judgement.

“It is sad to see Mr Jupp disrespecting his fellow Conservatives in this opportunistic way. The sooner young MPs such as him release themselves from the populist grip of Mr Johnson, the better for the integrity of both local and national affairs.”

EDDC says parking charges have been benchmarked with other providers around Devon and Dorset with a maximum tariff of £8 per day agreed by a cross-party group of councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee.