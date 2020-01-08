Police warning to residents over telephone scams

Man holding credit card and phone. max-kegfire

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant after an increase in reports of scam phone calls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Victims are being called by bogus police officers and bank officials asking them to withdraw cash, purchase goods or provide bank cards and PIN numbers for collection by courier.

The fraudsters will often ask the victims to call back on 999, 101 or 161 to verify they are genuine.

Police say the fraudsters keep the line open so the victim continues to speak to them believing they are genuine officials.

Inspector Antonia Weeks said: "It's important to remember police officers and bank officials will never ask you to withdraw money, purchase goods or hand over private banking details."

Inspector Weeks said anyone who gets an unexpected phone call from someone wanting to talk about money should hang up.

People can opt out of many cold calls by registering, for free, with the Telephone Preference Service by ringing 0845 070 0707.

Fraud advice can be found on the Devon and Cornwall Police website.