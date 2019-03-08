Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

PUBLISHED: 09:35 04 June 2019

Archant

Thieves could use longer summer evenings to target vehicles parked in a popular East Devon beauty spot.

Officers are urging people who use car parks in Woodbury Common to take 'appropriate steps' to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks said: "When you park, even if it is not for very long, please ensure you lock your car and remove any valuable or tempting items from view, or better still, take them with you.

"If you see anyone suspicious in the area, especially if they seem to be paying attention to parked cars, then call police on 101 - take a photo of them or their vehicle if you are able to without putting yourself at risk.

"All reports help us to build a picture of what is happening."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira quartet edged out in section final of Devon Major Fours competition

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Harriers out in force for the 2019 Bampton to Tiverton Road race

Exmouth Harriers at the bampton to Tiverton Road Run. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Topsham St James 2nds all set to visit table-toppers

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Exmouth’s losing run continues

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists