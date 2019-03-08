Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Archant

Thieves could use longer summer evenings to target vehicles parked in a popular East Devon beauty spot.

Officers are urging people who use car parks in Woodbury Common to take 'appropriate steps' to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks said: "When you park, even if it is not for very long, please ensure you lock your car and remove any valuable or tempting items from view, or better still, take them with you.

"If you see anyone suspicious in the area, especially if they seem to be paying attention to parked cars, then call police on 101 - take a photo of them or their vehicle if you are able to without putting yourself at risk.

"All reports help us to build a picture of what is happening."