Police want to speak to this man after Exmouth resident was allegedly punched and bitten in early-morning fracas

PUBLISHED: 11:54 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 22 February 2019

Police are looking to speak to this man. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A man is being sought by police after an alleged assault at an Exmouth nightclub.

The incident happened at Fever and Boutique nightclub in The Parade some time between 1.50am and 2.10am on December 23 last year.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The victim, who is in his fifties, was assaulted after an altercation with a number of men.

“He was knocked to the ground before being kicked and punched - he was also bitten on the face by one of the men. He sustained a number of facial injuries.”

Police are investigating the assault and would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the assault is asked to contact police on 101@dcpolice.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference crime number CR/118168/18.

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

