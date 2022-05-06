Police hunt Exmouth man over fraud incident

Police are looking for a man from the Exmouth area who is wanted in connection with an incident of fraud.

James King, 38, also known as James Whitehouse, has links to Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton as well as Exeter and Honiton.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for the public to report any sightings or information as to his whereabouts.

King is described as a white male, aged 38 and around 5ft 9ins tall. He is of average build and has short light brown hair.

Anyone who sees him or knows his location is urged not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately quoting log 776 05/05/22.