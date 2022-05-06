News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Police hunt Exmouth man over fraud incident

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:28 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 5:31 PM May 6, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

Police are looking for a man from the Exmouth area who is wanted in connection with an incident of fraud. 

James King, 38, also known as James Whitehouse, has links to Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton as well as Exeter and Honiton. 

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for the public to report any sightings or information as to his whereabouts. 

King is described as a white male, aged 38 and around 5ft 9ins tall. He is of average build and has short light brown hair. 

Anyone who sees him or knows his location is urged not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately quoting log 776 05/05/22. 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Emerald Air and Air Lingus launch flights to the US and Canada from Exeter Airport

Now you can fly to the US and Canada from Exeter Airport

Philippa Davies

person
The technicolour dreamcoat takes centre stage in the youth musical

'Joseph' production a technicolour triumph for Centre Stage

Philippa Davies

person
Dr Jennie Button (clinical director), Abigail Dawson (wellbeing coach) and Sean Corbett (strategic manager)

New mental health service 'an amazing resource for patients'

Philippa Davies

person
Paper money to be replaced with polymer notes by September 2022

Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon