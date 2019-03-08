Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn Archant

Police have confirmed their search for a car in the water is linked to the disappearance of a woman from Bicton

Officers searching for a missing Bicton woman are investigating reports of a car entering the water at Exmouth Marina.

Police officers and the National Police Air Service were involved in the search of the waterfront on Monday afternoon (April 8).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the report is being linked to the search for Ms McMullen, who was last seen at her home near East Budleigh, on Sunday (April 7) morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the search and enquiries continue.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Irene McMullen and anyone who has any information in relation to her whereabouts should ring police on 999 quoting reference log 199 of April 7