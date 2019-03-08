Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

PUBLISHED: 18:34 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 08 April 2019

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Archant

Police have confirmed their search for a car in the water is linked to the disappearance of a woman from Bicton

Officers searching for a missing Bicton woman are investigating reports of a car entering the water at Exmouth Marina.

Police officers and the National Police Air Service were involved in the search of the waterfront on Monday afternoon (April 8).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the report is being linked to the search for Ms McMullen, who was last seen at her home near East Budleigh, on Sunday (April 7) morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the search and enquiries continue.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Irene McMullen and anyone who has any information in relation to her whereabouts should ring police on 999 quoting reference log 199 of April 7

Most Read

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Plans to build two homes in Exmouth road refused

The plans have been refused.

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Plans to build two homes in Exmouth road refused

The plans have been refused.

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles win final home game of league campaign

Dave Bargent in action for the Cockles against Camborne in the final home game of the league term. Picture JASON FAHY

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Plans to build two homes in Exmouth road refused

The plans have been refused.

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists