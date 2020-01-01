Police concern for welfare in search for missing man
PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 20 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help in locating a man last seen in Exmouth on Sunday (January 19).
Stuart Badham, 46, is described as being white, of medium build, five-foot 11 inches in height, with green eyes, a shaved head and light grey stubble.
According to officers he was last seen at around 4pm on Sunday wearing a blue and white marble beanie hat, camouflage smock top, thick black trousers and black work boots.
Devon and Cornwall Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information about a man of this description should ring 999 quoting log 747 of January 19, 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.