Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

Police are looking to identify the owner of a dog which allegedly chased a horse into the sea on an East Devon beach, throwing its owner in the process.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage taken to come forward following a report of a dog out of control on Exmouth Beach between 3pm and 3.15pm on Monday, January 7.

The dog, which was one of two, believed to be a Hungarian Vizsla, left its owner and chased a horse and young female rider for 15 minutes along the beach causing the horse to throw the rider and then chased the horse into the sea.

The rider claims she shouted for the dog owner to call his dog off but he replied “no” ignored the rider and carried on walking.

Several people witnessed the incident and went to help the young woman.

Police are keen to retrieve any footage of the incident and to identify and talk to this man.

He was described as being white, between 60-65yrs, wearing a green wax jacket, corduroy trousers and a checked flat cap.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting CR/2334/19.