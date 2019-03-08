Breaking

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Archant

Police have confirmed that Storm Truman, who went missing yesterday morning, has been found ‘safe and well’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A previously missing 12-year-old girl has been found ‘safe and well’, police have confirmed.

Officers had been concerned for the welfare of a girl, known as Storm Truman, who was last seen on Monday (March 25) morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed that she has been found.