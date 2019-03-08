Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:40 11 March 2019

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Archant

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of a woman being stalked, grabbed and threatened.

Officers say the incident was reported to have happened on Tuesday (March 5) in Belvedere Road, Exmouth.

According to officers, the alleged victim, an 18-year-old woman, was approached while walking by a man who made threat to harm her.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The man grabbed the victim’s arm and made further verbal threats before leaving on foot.

“The victim was uninjured.”

The suspect is described as a white man, around 25-years-old, about five foot seven inches in height and of medium build.

Officers say he had short brown hair, light brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, dark blue jogging bottom and dark blue Nike trainers.

The alleged victim, with support from specialist officers, has created an e-fit.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching this description.

Anyone who has information which could help police is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/020065/19

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Fallen tree blocks main Exmouth road - police say ‘reduce your speed’ in high winds

A376 near Exton. Picture: Google

Teenager acquitted of attempted murder of 10-year-old in Exmouth

Bristol Crown Court.

Could Centre Stage’s Toby follow his uncle to the West End?

Toby Hill is in the upcoming Centre Stage production of Oliver! Picture: Centre Stage

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Fallen tree blocks main Exmouth road - police say ‘reduce your speed’ in high winds

A376 near Exton. Picture: Google

Teenager acquitted of attempted murder of 10-year-old in Exmouth

Bristol Crown Court.

Could Centre Stage’s Toby follow his uncle to the West End?

Toby Hill is in the upcoming Centre Stage production of Oliver! Picture: Centre Stage

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Atkinson at the double as East Budleigh sink Beer

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010140. Picture: Terry Ife

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Harris at the double as Town go eight points clear

Dave Rowe is presented with his Man of the Match award following his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Southern Road win over Helston Athletic. Also in the picture are Town president John Dibsdall (left), club stalwart Brian Barden and chairman Stuart Shaw (far right). Picture MARTIN COOK.

East Budleigh crowned Exmouth Snooker League champions

snooker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists