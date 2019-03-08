Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of a woman being stalked, grabbed and threatened.

Officers say the incident was reported to have happened on Tuesday (March 5) in Belvedere Road, Exmouth.

According to officers, the alleged victim, an 18-year-old woman, was approached while walking by a man who made threat to harm her.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The man grabbed the victim’s arm and made further verbal threats before leaving on foot.

“The victim was uninjured.”

The suspect is described as a white man, around 25-years-old, about five foot seven inches in height and of medium build.

Officers say he had short brown hair, light brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, dark blue jogging bottom and dark blue Nike trainers.

The alleged victim, with support from specialist officers, has created an e-fit.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching this description.

Anyone who has information which could help police is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/020065/19

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.