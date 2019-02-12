CCTV images released of a robbery in Exmouth - police appeal for information

Police have released CCTV images of the robbery which took place in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

Police say two incidents where someone used a hammer to gain entry to a shop are believed to be linked

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

CCTV footage has been released as police launch a double robbery investigation after two Exmouth shops were raided.

Police have confirmed that an incident on Tuesday (February 5) at McColl’s, in Exeter Road, where a man wielded a hammer, is linked to a similar incident on Thursday (February 7).

Officers say the first incident was reported to them at around 10pm on Tuesday and the suspect fled the shop with bags containing food and books.

Devon and Cornwall Police also say a man entered the Central convenience shop, in Withycombe Village Road, with a hammer before fleeing the scene with cash from the till.

CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Speaking to the Journal, Daisy Mitchell, McColl’s store manager, said: “He had a massive hammer and was shouting ‘give me your stuff, give me the keys’.

“He had me by my throat, pushed against the shop window with the hammer in my face.”

Mrs Mitchell said she punched the robber and he fled after grabbing a bag from her.

READ MORE: Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Detective Inspector Simon Davey said: “We are currently investigating two reports of armed robberies in Exmouth which have occurred on Tuesday, February 5, and Thursday, February 7.

CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

“The offender in both incidents is reported to have had his face partially covered with a scarf and was in possession of a hammer.

“These incidents are currently believed to be linked and we’re appealing to the public to help identify the offender.

“He is described as a white man of medium build. He was wearing a black ski jacket, grey bottoms and a light colours baseball cap with a grey and red checked scarf.

“I’d urge anyone with information and anyone who was in the area that time and saw anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.”

CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police CCTV images of an Exmouth robbery. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CR/011104/19 for the first incident and CR/011765/19 for the second.