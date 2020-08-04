Advanced search

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

PUBLISHED: 12:20 04 August 2020

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth detectives are re-appealing for information as part of their investigation into two instances of indecent exposure in the Exmouth area.

Officers previously released an e-fit of the suspect as well as CCTV images of a man they believe could have vital information about the incidents.

Police say that on Sunday, May 31, a cyclist exposed himself to a female pedestrian along Madeira Walk, between 11am and 12pm.

A similar incident occurred the following day, Monday, June 1, on the Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton cycle path near Knowle, between 9am and 10am.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/043554/20.

