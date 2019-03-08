Police need your help in tracking down bike stolen from outside Exmouth home

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A bike has reportedly been stolen from outside an Exmouth property - and police are seeking the community’s help to track it down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norco 6 custom black pedal bike has red handlebars.

It was taken from outside a property in Meadow Street between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively they can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting CR.031578/19