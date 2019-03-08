Police need your help in tracking down bike stolen from outside Exmouth home
PUBLISHED: 11:02 11 April 2019
Archant
A bike has reportedly been stolen from outside an Exmouth property - and police are seeking the community’s help to track it down.
The Norco 6 custom black pedal bike has red handlebars.
It was taken from outside a property in Meadow Street between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, April 6.
Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively they can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting CR.031578/19
Comments have been disabled on this article.