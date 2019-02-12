Breaking News

Police launch search for missing Budleigh teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A teenager from Budleigh has been reported missing – sparking a police search.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James White, 19, is known to have visited Budleigh’s seafront.

He is described as white, 5ft 9” tall of muscular build with black hair and likely to be wearing jeans and a sweatshirt.

Police say they are concerned for James’ health and welfare and need to locate him.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “If you have a sighting of James we ask you do not make him aware of our interest but call 101 immediately quoting log 0231 22 February 2019.”