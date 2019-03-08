Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

The attempted robbery at knife point of an Exmouth shop has prompted a police investigation to be launched.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after staff in Rivermead Stores, Rivermead Avenue, were approached by a man brandishing a knife in each hand.

Police say the incident took place at around 7.15pm on Saturday (March 16) and the suspect demanded tobacco and cash.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, staff were able to secure themselves in a security room, locking the doors and the offender left empty handed.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood that was up and a black scarf covering around his face.

“He was also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a distinctive white mark/stain on the left leg and black trainers.

“He was wearing a red glove on his left hand and a black glove on his right hand.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/023531/19.