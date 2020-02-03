'Be vigilant' plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Two burglaries in Exmouth have prompted police to urge residents to be vigilant and secure their properties.

Officers are investigating following a pair of burglaries in Exmouth within an hour of each other on Wednesday, January 29.

At 7.45pm there was a burglary at a pub in Maer Lane where the suspects were disturbed and no items were taken.

Sometime between 8.15pm and 8.45pm a property in Jarvis Close was targeted by 'bogus caller' burglars.

Officers say it is believed that the suspects claimed to be police and no items were stolen.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant, secure your property at all times and do not allow strangers into your property, no matter how plausible.

"If you have a cold caller you are suspicious of ring 999."

Anyone who was information relating to the two burglaries or have CCTV in the areas mentioned should phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime references CR/008669/20 or CR/008621/20.