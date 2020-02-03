'Be vigilant' plea from police after two burglaries on the same day
PUBLISHED: 14:26 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 February 2020
Archant
Two burglaries in Exmouth have prompted police to urge residents to be vigilant and secure their properties.
Officers are investigating following a pair of burglaries in Exmouth within an hour of each other on Wednesday, January 29.
At 7.45pm there was a burglary at a pub in Maer Lane where the suspects were disturbed and no items were taken.
Sometime between 8.15pm and 8.45pm a property in Jarvis Close was targeted by 'bogus caller' burglars.
Officers say it is believed that the suspects claimed to be police and no items were stolen.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant, secure your property at all times and do not allow strangers into your property, no matter how plausible.
"If you have a cold caller you are suspicious of ring 999."
Anyone who was information relating to the two burglaries or have CCTV in the areas mentioned should phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime references CR/008669/20 or CR/008621/20.
Comments have been disabled on this article.