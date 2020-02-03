Advanced search

'Be vigilant' plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

PUBLISHED: 14:26 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 February 2020

Archant

Two burglaries in Exmouth have prompted police to urge residents to be vigilant and secure their properties.

Officers are investigating following a pair of burglaries in Exmouth within an hour of each other on Wednesday, January 29.

At 7.45pm there was a burglary at a pub in Maer Lane where the suspects were disturbed and no items were taken.

Sometime between 8.15pm and 8.45pm a property in Jarvis Close was targeted by 'bogus caller' burglars.

Officers say it is believed that the suspects claimed to be police and no items were stolen.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant, secure your property at all times and do not allow strangers into your property, no matter how plausible.

"If you have a cold caller you are suspicious of ring 999."

Anyone who was information relating to the two burglaries or have CCTV in the areas mentioned should phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime references CR/008669/20 or CR/008621/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Master comic, Ed Byrne, brings his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth

Ed Byrne.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Master comic, Ed Byrne, brings his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth

Ed Byrne.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearce is spot on as East Budleigh net cup win in extra-time

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Southwood stars as Exmouth Town U12s share four goals with Honiton Chargers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google
Drive 24