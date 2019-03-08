Teenager punched in the face during McDonald's altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google Archant

A teenager was punched in the face 'a number of times' in an altercation at an Exmouth fast-food restaurant.

A 15-year-old boy from Exmouth sustained bruising and swelling to his eyes following the incident shortly after 7pm on Tuesday (August 13).

According to police, a large group of young people gathered outside McDonald's, at Liverton Business Park, at the time of the incident.

Officers are now investigating.

A police spokesman said: "A teenage boy was punched in the face a number of times by another teenage boy.

"The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Exmouth, sustained bruising and swelling to his eye.

"A large group of young people had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the incident."

Police are appealing for witnesses and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigations should ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/073180/19.