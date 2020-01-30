Burglars in early morning raid of Health centre
PUBLISHED: 10:26 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 30 January 2020
Archant
Burglars raided Exmouth Health Centre in the early hours of Wednesday (January 29).
Police are investigating reports of a burglary at the Claremont Grove building.
Officers say the front door was damaged to gain entry at around 2.45am.
Police are appealing for information to help their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101 quoting CR/008312/20.
People can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
