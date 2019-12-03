Advanced search

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

PUBLISHED: 10:52 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 03 December 2019

Archant

Two early morning raids on seafront businesses in Exmouth have prompted a police investigation.

Officers are appealing to the public for information after two burglaries in the early hours of Monday (December 2).

The first incident took place at Exmouth Marina office at around 4.20am.

At around 4.55am, Harbour View Café was targeted with damage caused and cash removed.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference CR/108257-108234/19

