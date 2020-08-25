Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on the beach in Exmouth.

Police were called at around 6.20am on Saturday (August 22) after reports that a body had been found on the beach near Orcombe Point.

Emergency services attended and police have confirmed that a male was declared dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The circumstances of the death are still being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.”