Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation
PUBLISHED: 09:55 25 August 2020
Archant
A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on the beach in Exmouth.
Police were called at around 6.20am on Saturday (August 22) after reports that a body had been found on the beach near Orcombe Point.
Emergency services attended and police have confirmed that a male was declared dead at the scene.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The circumstances of the death are still being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.”
