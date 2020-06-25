Police intervene following fights and anti-social behaviour on Exmouth beach

Police had to disperse a large crowd following reports of fights and anti-social behaviour on Exmouth seafront.

Officers were called shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, June 24 to the seafront and Orcombe point in response to reports of a large-scale altercation.

Units attended to break up the crowd and a small number of people had to be moved on by officers whilst the majority dispersed of their own accord.

A dispersal notice was also put in place which will remain until 7am on Friday morning (June 26).

This means that anyone who is asked to leave the area by the police must not return until the notice is lifted.

These notices are used to reduce the possibility of recurring incidents and anyone found in the area following a formal notice by the police is liable for arrest and prosecution.