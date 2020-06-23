Advanced search

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

PUBLISHED: 09:55 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 23 June 2020

The male police want to talk to

The male police want to talk to

Police investigating two instances of indecent exposure in the Exmouth area have released a picture of a man they want to talk to.

They say the male in the CCTV image could have vital information about the incidents.

On Sunday May 31, a male cyclist exposed himself to a female pedestrian along Madeira Walk in Exmouth, between 11am and 12pm.

A similar incident occurred the following day, Monday June 1, on the Exmouth to Budleigh Salterton cycle path near Knowle, between 9am and 10am.

The suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s, of muscular build, with brown hair which has a sweeping fringe, riding a grey or dark coloured mountain bike.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the male pictured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/043554/20.

