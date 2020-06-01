Advanced search

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

PUBLISHED: 12:28 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 01 June 2020

Archant

Large crowds of beachgoers flouting the coronavirus social distancing guidelines were dispersed by police on Saturday (May 30).

The police said that concerns were raised by members of the public that as many as 300 people had gathered in close proximity at the Orcombe Point end of Exmouth beach.

A change in government guidelines, which came into force on Monday (June 1), allows groups of up to six people to meet in parks and gardens as long as social distancing rules are followed.

However, police were called on Saturday (May 30) - 48 hours before the guidance change came into force – to disperse large crowds on the beach.

Officers used a drone and did a walk-through to assess the situation before eventually talking to beachgoers and dispersing people.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police received several calls from people concerned that there were around 300 people at Orcombe Point, Exmouth, at around 5pm on Saturday, May 30.

“Police used a drone to help assess the situation and officers carried out a walk-through of the area, engaging with the public, with the majority of people adhering to police advice, dispersing accordingly.”

