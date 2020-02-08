Appeal to fund missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

An Exmouth man who was last seen boarding a ferry bound for Spain has been reported missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Michael Jerram.

Officers say he travelled to Portsmouth on Thursday (February 6) and stayed in an overnight hotel before boarding a Brittany Ferries vessel to Spain as a foot passenger at around 5pm the next day.

The ferry arrived in Santander at 5.30pm on Saturday (February 8) but Mr Jerram's whereabouts is unknown.

Police say it is possible he may have left with another passenger in their car.

Officers are appealing for anyone who travelled on the ferry 'Cap Finistrere' on Friday and Saturday and spoke to or saw Mr Jerram to contact police.

Mr Jerram is described as a white male with short brown hair and may appear frail or unsteady on his feet.

He was wearing a brown flat cap, a dark, padded jacket with a motif on the arm, a red scarf, burgundy jumper with a white top underneath, jeans and dark shoes.

Police say he could have been carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Mr Jerram, or knows of his whereabouts, should call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 652 of February 8, 2020.