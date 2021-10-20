News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Man left with serious injures after crash on Woodbury Common

Adam Manning

Published: 4:11 PM October 20, 2021   
Police have closed the B3174.

Can you help the police with their appeal? - Credit: Archant

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash closed the B3180 on Woodbury Common yesterday (Tuesday, October 19)  

The crash happened by Warren car park on Woodbury Common, outside Woodbury Golf Course and left one man with serious injuries.  

A car travelling towards Exmouth left the road and collided with another travelling in the opposite direction. 

The road was closed for around five hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team and local officers carried out investigations into the circumstances that led to the collision. 

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0313 of Tuesday, October 19. 

Exmouth News
Woodbury News

