Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

A woman was approached by men on her door step who were ‘acting suspiciously’ prompting a police investigation.

Officers say a resident in the Boucher Road area of Budleigh Salterton was approached on Friday (February 22), between 1pm and 2pm, by a man saying he was selling items to raise funds for his family.

A second man joined him saying he was also selling items.

According to Inspector Antonia Weeks, the woman later noticed her purse was missing.

Police are now asking anyone who has information relating to the incident to get in touch.

Insp. Weeks said: “The men are described as one being white, aged in their 20s wearing a grey baseball cap and carrying a dark rucksack. The second man is described as being white, aged late teens, clean shaven and wearing a dark top.

“You should never feel pressured to enter into any transactions on your own doorstep.

“If you are concerned about anybody calling at your address then please call the police or ask a neighbour for help.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number CR/16322/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org