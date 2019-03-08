Search for 'vulnerable' missing pensioner

Archant

A 'vulnerable' pensioner from Exmouth has been reported missing, prompting a plea for help from police.

Officers are looking for 90-year-old Gordon Lee who was reported missing on Tuesday (October 22).

Mr Lee is described as white, five foot eight, of medium build with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say it is not known what he is wearing, but he normally wears a dark blue anorak.

Devon and Cornwall Police say Mr Lee is vulnerable and officers are concerned for his health and wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Mr Lee, should call 101 immediately quoting log 0299 of October 22, 2019.