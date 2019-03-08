Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 12:49 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 25 March 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A 12-year-old girl from Exmouth has been reported missing and police say they are concerned for her welfare..

According to officers, a girl known as Storm Truman was last seen at around 8am on the morning of Monday, March 25.

Devon and Cornwall Police say she is of slim build, five-foot six inches tall with ‘very long’ straight blonde hair in a ponytail and has blue eyes.

Officers say she might be wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue jumper, a white shirt, tie and black trousers or a skirt.

Anyone who sees a girl of this description or has any information which could help locate her is asked to phone 999, quoting log 248 of March 25, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan gets community backing at referendum

ballot voting vote box politics choice election

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan gets community backing at referendum

ballot voting vote box politics choice election

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

All Saints manager Helena celebrates 10 years in charge

Helena Meineck (third from the right) celebrating 10 years as manager of All Saints Pre-School in Exmouth. Picture: All Saints Pre-School

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Exmouth Town sign-off home league campaign with victory over Sticker

Jordan Harris scores Exmouth Towns third goal in the 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists