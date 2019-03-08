Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old girl from Exmouth has been reported missing and police say they are concerned for her welfare..

According to officers, a girl known as Storm Truman was last seen at around 8am on the morning of Monday, March 25.

Devon and Cornwall Police say she is of slim build, five-foot six inches tall with ‘very long’ straight blonde hair in a ponytail and has blue eyes.

Officers say she might be wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue jumper, a white shirt, tie and black trousers or a skirt.

Anyone who sees a girl of this description or has any information which could help locate her is asked to phone 999, quoting log 248 of March 25, 2019.