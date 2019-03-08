Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 12:49 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 25 March 2019
Archant
A 12-year-old girl from Exmouth has been reported missing and police say they are concerned for her welfare..
According to officers, a girl known as Storm Truman was last seen at around 8am on the morning of Monday, March 25.
Devon and Cornwall Police say she is of slim build, five-foot six inches tall with ‘very long’ straight blonde hair in a ponytail and has blue eyes.
Officers say she might be wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue jumper, a white shirt, tie and black trousers or a skirt.
Anyone who sees a girl of this description or has any information which could help locate her is asked to phone 999, quoting log 248 of March 25, 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.