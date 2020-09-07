Advanced search

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 11:29 07 September 2020

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Have you seen missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh Salterton?

Police are appealing fpr help locating missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall PolicePolice are appealing fpr help locating missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly’ concerned for the welfare of the 24-year-old from Truro, whose car was last seen in Budleigh.

Her vehicle, a blue Peugeot 207, was located at the Lyme Kiln car park in the early hours of Saturday (September 5).

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “It is believed that Julia arrived here between 8pm and midnight and that she has remained within Budleigh Salterton, the beach, and the surrounding area.”

Julia is described as a white female, approximately five foot nine inches in height, of medium build with blond curly hair.

Officers say she was last seen wearing a navy blue polka-dot dress and Doc Marten boots.

Anyone who sees Julia should contact police on 999, or anyone who has any information about her whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 879 of September 4.

