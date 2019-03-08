Advanced search

Police search for missing Budleigh man

PUBLISHED: 12:27 23 October 2019

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Archant

Police are searching for missing man from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday (October 23)

Kevin Wood, aged 49, is described as white, six foot one inches tall and of medium build.

Officers say he has greying hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit trousers and a black hooded top.

Anyone who has seen Mr Wood or has any information about his whereabouts should ring 999 quoting log 0019 of October 23, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Topsham Post Office to re-open at new home

Topsham community hub

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Topsham Post Office to re-open at new home

Topsham community hub

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police search for missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town hosting Tavistock at Southern Road tonight (Wednesday)

Exmouth Town's programme cover for their midweek meeting with Tavistock. Picture ARCHANT

Withy head coach speaks about the win at Exeter Saracens

Action from Withycombe's win at Exeter Saracens. CONTRIBUTED

Abouelsaad nets his first goal and Brown his 100th as Blues U15s march on

Brixington Blues Under-15 skipper Jake Haggerty in action. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill runs superbly in Yorkshire Marathon

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill who ran the Yorkshire Marathon as an Eng;and Master and completed the rarce in a new PB of 3:27. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists