Police search for missing Budleigh man
PUBLISHED: 12:27 23 October 2019
Archant
Police are searching for missing man from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday (October 23)
Kevin Wood, aged 49, is described as white, six foot one inches tall and of medium build.
Officers say he has greying hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit trousers and a black hooded top.
Anyone who has seen Mr Wood or has any information about his whereabouts should ring 999 quoting log 0019 of October 23, 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.