Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’
PUBLISHED: 09:46 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 21 May 2020
Archant
Missing man Colin Parker from Exmouth has been found safe and well
Police were appealing for the public’s help in locating 64-year-old Mr Parker who went missing on Thursday (May 21).
Officers have now confirmed that Mr Parker has been found safe and well and thanked members of the public for their help.
