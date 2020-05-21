Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’

Archant

Missing man Colin Parker from Exmouth has been found safe and well

Police were appealing for the public’s help in locating 64-year-old Mr Parker who went missing on Thursday (May 21).

Officers have now confirmed that Mr Parker has been found safe and well and thanked members of the public for their help.