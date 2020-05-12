Advanced search

Police appeal for missing Budleigh teenager

PUBLISHED: 16:34 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 12 May 2020

Budleigh teenager Nam Vu Van missing. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Budleigh teenager Nam Vu Van missing. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Have you seen Budleigh Salterton teenager Nam Vu Van?

Police have issued an appeal for help in locating the 16-year old who is missing from his Budleigh home.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare due to his age and because he is new to the area.

Nam Vu Van was last walking along Station Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 29 and has not been seen since.

The teenager is described as Asian, of slim build, five foot nine inches tall with short black straight hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured padded jacket, light tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who may have been in the Station Road area or the High Street between 2pm and 3pm on the day he was reported missing, or anyone who has seen Nam since, should contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from motorists who may have dashcam footage of the area on the day he went missing.

Anyone with any information that could help officers’ search for the 16-year-old should contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 664 of April 29.

