Police search for missing Budleigh teenager

Officers are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Bobby Preddice who was reported missing from the Pinhoe area of Exeter, although he lives in Budleigh.

Police are concerned for his health and welfare and need to find him.

He is described as white, between five foot 11 inches and six foot tall and of a slim build with shoulder-length brown or red hair worn across his face.

Officers say he was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a green or blue zipped hoody, black trainers and carrying a black Nintendo Switch bag.

Anyone who has seen him have been asked not to make him aware of the police's interest but ring 101 immediately quoting log 0366 on February 4, 2020.