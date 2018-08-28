Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Man with a hammer took food and cash from two local shops

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police investigating reports of two armed robberies in Exmouth are appealing for witnesses and information.

The first incident was reported to police at around 10pm on Tuesday February 5. It was reported that a man entered McColls newsagents on Exeter Road in possession of a hammer.

He fled the premises with bags containing food and books.

The second incident was reported to have happened at around 9.50pm on Thursday February 7 at Central Convenience store on Withycombe Village Road.

It was reported that a man entered the store in possession of a hammer and demanded money from the till. He took a quantity of cash and fled the area on foot.

Detective Inspector Simon Davey said: “We are currently investigating two reports of armed robberies in Exmouth.

“The offender in both incident is reported to have had his face partially covered with a scarf and was in possession of a hammer.

“These incidents are currently believed to be linked and we’re appealing to the public to help identify the offender. He is described as a white man of medium build. He was wearing a black ski jacket, grey bottoms and a light colours baseball cap with a grey and red checked scarf.

“I’d urge anyone with information and anyone who was in the area that time and saw anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/011104/19.