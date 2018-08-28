Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

PUBLISHED: 15:40 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 09 February 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Man with a hammer took food and cash from two local shops

Police investigating reports of two armed robberies in Exmouth are appealing for witnesses and information.

The first incident was reported to police at around 10pm on Tuesday February 5. It was reported that a man entered McColls newsagents on Exeter Road in possession of a hammer.

He fled the premises with bags containing food and books.

The second incident was reported to have happened at around 9.50pm on Thursday February 7 at Central Convenience store on Withycombe Village Road.

It was reported that a man entered the store in possession of a hammer and demanded money from the till. He took a quantity of cash and fled the area on foot.

Detective Inspector Simon Davey said: “We are currently investigating two reports of armed robberies in Exmouth.

“The offender in both incident is reported to have had his face partially covered with a scarf and was in possession of a hammer.

“These incidents are currently believed to be linked and we’re appealing to the public to help identify the offender. He is described as a white man of medium build. He was wearing a black ski jacket, grey bottoms and a light colours baseball cap with a grey and red checked scarf.

“I’d urge anyone with information and anyone who was in the area that time and saw anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/011104/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth of several Devon towns impacted by dangerous drug dealings, report finds

Picture: Mark Atherton

Exmouth man ‘duped’ people using charity-style collection bucket

Exeter magistrates court.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Exmouth CC lose another player as Miles Lenygon moves on

Miles Lenygon in action for Exmouth during the 2018 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture: TERRY IFE

Bowls - Is the noble sport of bowls under threat?

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth cruise operator clinches bronze at prestigious awards ceremony

Stuart Line Cruises has won gold at the South West Tourism Awards. Picture: Stuart Line Cruises

Exmouth director who let his firm make thousands of nuisance calls slapped with six-year ban

Nuisance Calls. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists