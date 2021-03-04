Published: 11:13 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM March 4, 2021

A toilet which was 'smashed' in Budleigh - Credit: East Devon District Council

Damage caused by ‘mindless’ vandals to a toilet on Budleigh Salterton seafront has prompted a police investigation.

The cubicle at the toilets near Steamer Steps was damaged some time between 3pm on Sunday (February 28) and 8am on Monday (March 1).

Police say a porcelain toilet and sink were smashed.

A spokesman for East Devon District Council, which manages the public convenience, said: “The damage to one of the cubicles at the Lime Kiln Toilets at Budleigh Salterton occurred Sunday February 28 sometime during the evening.

“It is such a shame to see such mindless acts of vandalism that will have a knock-on effect to the users of the beach and toilet facilities.

“We will endeavour to get them back up and running just as soon as we can. EDDC are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of criminal damage to a public toilet in Salting Hill, Budleigh Salterton, which was said to have taken place sometime between 3pm on Sunday 28 February and 8am on Monday 1 March.

“Entry was gained to a cubicle and a porcelain toilet and sink were smashed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/016528/21.