Published: 10:26 AM April 23, 2021

The Clyst St George roundabout where the incident took place - Credit: Google

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the roundabout in Clyst St George.

Police say the woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in a grey Kia, had broken ribs as a result of the collision, which also involved a white van, on Thursday (April 22).

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

Officers said that the incident outside the St George and Dragon pub, which took place at around 12.10pm, also caused the driver of the KIa, a man in his 80s, to have broken wrists and ribs.

The road was shut for around five hours while investigations took place. Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for information.

Police also thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could help police with the enquiry, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 366 of April 22, 2021.