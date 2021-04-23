Woman airlifted to hospital after Clyst St George collision
- Credit: Google
A woman had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the roundabout in Clyst St George.
Police say the woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in a grey Kia, had broken ribs as a result of the collision, which also involved a white van, on Thursday (April 22).
She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.
Officers said that the incident outside the St George and Dragon pub, which took place at around 12.10pm, also caused the driver of the KIa, a man in his 80s, to have broken wrists and ribs.
The road was shut for around five hours while investigations took place. Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for information.
Police also thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.
Anyone who witnesses the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could help police with the enquiry, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 366 of April 22, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 LED venues set out plans for reopening on roadmap out of lockdown
- 2 Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
- 3 Climate Conversation programme for Exmouth and Honiton
- 4 Woman airlifted to hospital after Clyst St George collision
- 5 Youngsters thriving in outdoor environment
- 6 Budleigh Male Voice Choir resuming in-person rehearsals
- 7 Lympstone relocation for Lawoofs Devon
- 8 Wild fire warning after camp fire remnants found at Bystock
- 9 Lifetime membership for Exmouth in Bloom’s 100th ‘friend’
- 10 Work to begin on plan to protect ‘jewel in Exmouth’s crown’