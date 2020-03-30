Motorist seriously injured in Exmouth single-vehicle collision

Hulham Road, in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

A motorist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision which closed an Exmouth road for three-and-a-half hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, which took place at around 8.30am on Monday (March 30).

Officers said the single-vehicle collision involved a Subaru Legacy in Hulham Road.

One occupant was removed from the vehicle with the help of the fire crews. An ambulance was also in attendance.

Police said the driver of the Subaru was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place and for highways workers to clear away debris.

Officers from the roads policing team are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward quoting log 90 of March 30, 2020.