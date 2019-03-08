Police appeal after electric bike reported stolen

Archant

An electric bike was reported stolen from the Queen’s Drive area of Exmouth on Monday (April 1).

Officers are appealing to members of the public for information after a bike was taken from near the seafront sometime between 5pm and 7pm.

The bike is described as a silver Granite electric pedal cycle.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area or who has been offered a cycle matching this description is asked to phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/028898/19.