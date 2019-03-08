Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal after electric bike reported stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:37 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 03 April 2019

Archant

Police are appealing for information after an electric pedal bike was reported stolen from the Queen’s Drive area of Exmouth on Monday (April 1)

An electric bike was reported stolen from the Queen’s Drive area of Exmouth on Monday (April 1).

Officers are appealing to members of the public for information after a bike was taken from near the seafront sometime between 5pm and 7pm.

The bike is described as a silver Granite electric pedal cycle.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area or who has been offered a cycle matching this description is asked to phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/028898/19.

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Maer men suffer another blow with loss of wicket keeper-batsman Sandy Allen

Sandy Allen batting for Exmouth at home to North Devon. Ref exsp 19 17TI 2336. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth United U13s keep promotion hopes alive

Picture: Terry Life

Phear Park Bowls Club Open Day ahead of new outdoor season

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bown goal is contender for East Budleigh ‘goal of the season’

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists