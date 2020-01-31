Advanced search

New fruit orchard to be planted at the Point in View Chapel

PUBLISHED: 15:30 31 January 2020

Exmouth churches will be planting a fruit orchard

Exmouth churches will be planting a fruit orchard

Archant

Members of local environmental groups and Exmouth churches will plant a new fruit orchard in the beautiful ancient meadow surrounding the Point in View Chapel this Sunday, February 2.

The chapel, an early 19th church, is located next to A La Ronde on the edge of Exmouth and boasts magnificent views of the Exe Estuary.

After morning worship, the chapel's congregation will be joined by the other church and environmental groups to plant apple, pear, plum and greengage trees.

The chapel's minister, the Reverend Martin John Nicholls, said: "Point in View is set in a three-acre meadow which we manage with great care. It's a tiny part of just per cent of wild meadow that still survives in the UK, but we take our status of Eco Church very seriously".

He added: "The natural world is a gift, and we are planting these trees to provide future generations with food and clean air."

Drive 24