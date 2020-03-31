Advanced search

Poetry competition to spark positivity during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 April 2020

Stuart Line Cruises. Ref exe 20 18TI 3400. Picture: Terry Ife

A poetry competition has been launched by an Exmouth attraction as a way of keeping everyone’s mind focused on positive memories.

Stuart Lines Cruises launched the writing contest through their newsletter to spark a conversation between family members who might be in self-isolation from coronavirus.

The only rule is that the entries must be nature-themed, and poems will not be penalised for having water or boats in them.

The prize for the winning entry is a gift voucher for Stuart Lines’ bird watching cruise next season, which runs from November to March.

Lauren Clark, girlfriend of owner Jake Stuart, came up with the competition idea and pledged to submit her own entry on the attraction’s Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday (April 8). Anyone who would like to take part can submit their entries via to stuartlineexmouth@googlemail.com

