New apprentices for Plumb Park development

PUBLISHED: 16:13 28 January 2019

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

A group of newly-employed apprentices will be based at an Exmouth housing development, it has been confirmed.

Taylor Wimpey, which is in the process of a major housing development at Plumb Park, has revealed that seven new apprentices aged between 18 and 27 will be working on the site.

Ian Perkins, Thomas Wright, Joshua Parsons-Dearing, Max Turner, Kaden Haymen, Matthew Priddle and Conor Moore are all undertaking unpaid apprenticeships in carpentry and electrical installation.

The apprenticeships will offer a mix of theoretical coursework and on-site experience.

Richard Harrison, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “Skilled labourers and technicians are key to building quality homes and we are committed to ensuring that the right amount of trained individuals are brought into the industry.”

Melissa Langton, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey added: “We’re always proud to offer more opportunities to young people looking to begin their careers.”

