Plants and seeds appeal to brighten up care home garden

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 April 2020

Exmouth House appeal for seeds and plants. Picture: Exmouth House

An appeal has been launched for ‘colourful’ plants, seeds and rainbow-themed items to brighten up the coronavirus lockdown for care home residents.

Staff at Exmouth House Care Home, in Long Causeway, have asked members of the community to help them add more colour to their award-winning garden.

The care home has ‘prided itself’ on its garden and residents play an ‘integral part’ in the planning and planting.

Exmouth House won in four categories of the Exmouth in Bloom garden competition in 2019.

Tracy Denny, home manager said: “Due to the challenges that we all now find ourselves in, we are desperately searching for creative and imaginative ways to bring sunshine and rainbows to the lives of our residents who, like many others, are missing loved ones and who are unable to engage in the normal social interaction that enhances their lives.”

Anyone who can donate plants, seeds and other rainbow-themed items should ring 01395 275926.

