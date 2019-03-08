Closure looms for girl guiding groups as demand grows

Girl guides from Exmouth at Hurdlestone.

Girl guiding groups in Exmouth could close by November this year unless new volunteer leaders come forward.

Units in Exmouth are struggling to cope with the increased demand for places and the lack of leaders to help run the units.

Some girls are having to wait years to become members of their local rainbows, brownies or girl guide groups and some units are facing closure due to a lack of volunteer leaders.

Withycombe Rainbows has a waiting list of girls who are missing out on activities, trips and adventures both in weekly meetings and special events.

Some groups could close within the next three months if volunteer leaders are not found.

Beth Noyes, new volunteer leader in Exmouth and Woodbury, said: "Being a leader has brought me so much fun and through activities at the weekly unit meetings and a fantastic training programme I've also learnt how to do lots of new things.

"I now know how to light a fire with flint, build a shelter and administer first aid.

"It's not just the girls that have made friends - I've made lots of friends with the other leaders too.

"For just a couple of hours a week, I get so much back and what else would I be doing except watching TV on a Monday evening?"

Woodbury guide leader Helen Ellis said: "Without leaders the rainbows don't get the chance to develop their skills and have fun in a supportive environment and be part of a worldwide, accredited movement that empowers girls and young women."

Exmouth, Budleigh and Woodbury Girl Guides has implemented a recruitment campaign to attract new leaders to join them in helping the next generation to gain experience, develop skills and build friendships.

By volunteering, leaders will get the chance to gain experience in a wide variety of activities, make friends and steer youngsters towards a better future.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a leader with Woodbury, Budleigh or Exmouth Rainbows, Brownies or Girl Guides should call Elaine Tant on 01395 266370 or email exmdivcom@outlook.com.